Germany bans use of fabric face masks against Covid-19

GERMANY has banned the use of fabric masks and will insist upon the use of either surgical masks or FFP2 to access public transport, shops or any of the few administrative offices which remain open.

Following a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional presidents, it was decided that only professional masks offer acceptable levels of protection, according to National Spanish daily ABC. The French government has also recommended not using fabric masks.

Lockdown in Germany, affecting the catering sector, leisure, culture, sports and commerce except supermarkets and pharmacies, as well as schools and nurseries, will remain in place until at least February 14.

Working from home has also been made mandatory in Germany in all cases possible.

Germany has also suggested closing its borders with the rest of the countries in the EU if they do not take similarly strict measures to stop the new strains of the virus from spreading.

Curfew, however, has not been enforced throughout the country.

Germany is currently seeing more than 1,000 deaths per day, and up to nearly 16,000 new infections.

