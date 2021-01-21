BREAKING NEWS – Two Suicide Bombers Kill Eight in Baghdad

Two suicide bombers have fatally struck al-Tayaran Square in the centre of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad today (January 21).

Early reports from Al-Nujaba TV, confirmed that eight people have been killed and another 15 have been seriously injured in the attack.

According to initial reports, only one bomber attacked the capital, however, further information confirms that two people killed themselves and others during the kamikaze attack.

The first explosion led to people gathering to help the wounded but they were then subsequently attacked by a second person.

Iraqi state television reported it was a suicide bombing. Many among the wounded were in serious condition and there was serious property damage.

No-one has come forward yet to claim the attack but is an extremely worrying incident.

Police sources say that the death toll is likely to rise due to the seriousness of the blast.

This is a developing news story, we will keep you up-to-date as more information becomes available.

