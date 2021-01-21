BIRMINGHAM and Nottingham Hospitals are the first to offer 24-hour COVID-19 vaccinations in bid to boost vaccination rates in the UK.

In the heat of the global pandemic the UK is now in its third national lockdown and is aiming to vaccinate people in the highest four priority groups, some 15 million people by mid-February. It is also hoped that all adults in the UK will be vaccinated by the Autumn according to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Wednesday saw the start of the UK’s trial of 24 hours, 7 days a week COVID-19 vaccinations. The two chosen hospitals for the pilot were University Hospitals Birmingham and Nottinghamshire’s Sherwood Forest Hospitals trusts and they were due to start administering vaccines around the clock rather than the previous opening times of 08:00 to 20:00. This is the standard times for other vaccination centres.

A spokeswoman for University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said, “We are looking at further options to provide all health and social care staff across Birmingham and Solihull the opportunity to be vaccinated at a time that suits them.

“From tonight we will be opening up a number of vaccination appointment slots specifically for our night staff, between 6pm and 8am.

“These will be rolled out site by site at QEHB (Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham), Heartlands and Good Hope hospitals into the weekend.”

In order to beat the virus people need to carefully follow the lockdown rules to help lower the rates of infection. There is a growing number of new mutant strains of COVID-19 appearing across the globe.

