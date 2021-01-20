WHO: Britain’s COVID Variant Has Now Spread to at Least 60 Countries

BRITAIN’S COVID Variant Has Now Spread to at Least 60 Countries, According to the World Health Organisation (WHO)

The coronavirus mutation B117, which was first discovered in Great Britain, has now spread to at least 60 countries, according to the World Health Organisation on Wednesday, January 20, after it was discovered in ten other countries within the last week.

The B117 mutation, first detected in mid-December, is said to be 50 to 70 per cent more contagious than the virus in its previous form, while another virus variant discovered in South Africa has now been found in 23 countries, according to the WHO.

The WHO has also ensured that the spread of the two other variants that emerged in Brazil, P1, which appeared in the state of Amazonas and was also detected in Japan in four people that arrived from Brazil, and another undisclosed strain.

“Currently there is little information available to assess whether these new variants modify transmissibility or severity,” the UN agency notes but stresses that their genetic characteristics similar to the British and South African variants make further study necessary.

