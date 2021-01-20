Watch Video: MAJOR explosion in building in the centre of Madrid

A major explosion has occurred in a seven-storey apartment block at 98, Toledo Street in Central Madrid. Emergency services, local police and fire fighters were called to the address shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, January 20.

-- Advertisement --



Officers believe the source of the explosion may have been a gas leak on the fourth floor, although official details are yet to be released. The explosion has almost completely decimated the building, where the roof has been blown off and walls in five of the seven floors have been destroyed.

The apartment building is located right next to the Lesalle School and the Iglesia de la Paloma, which witnesses at the scene report have been badly damaged. A nearby nursing home is being evacuated. The number of casualties is not yet known.

Appears to have been an explosion in Madrid. No word on cause/injuries. pic.twitter.com/eOB5iscDPL — Hilary Sargent (@lilsarg) January 20, 2021



________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Watch Video: Major Explosion in Centre Of Madrid ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.