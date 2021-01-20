Successful medical transfer from Menorca to Mallorca

SAMU 061 the Balearic Emergency Service was responsible for co-ordinating the transfer of a 58-year-old man, positive for Covid-19 and with bilateral pneumonia.

He was transferred from the Mateu Orfila Hospital in Menorca to Son Espases Hospital in Mallorca with the use of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane ventilation system) medical equipment supplied by the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

This happened on Monday January 18 and was undertaken in two phases.

In the first, an air ambulance of the SAMU 061 went to the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital to gather the team of five professionals (three doctors and two nurses) who had to apply the ECMO technique to the patient.

Upon landing in Menorca, a Covid ambulance was activated and also at the UME in Menorca to provide logistical support to the ECMO team.

Once the patient had stabilised, the second phase began with the transfer from Mateu Orfila Hospital to Son Espases Hospital requiring the collection of the patient and team at Son Sant Joan airport in Palma.

