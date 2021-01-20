Granada Town Loses ‘Portable Chapel’ During Lockdown

GRANADA town loses its ‘portable chapel’ during coronavirus lockdown

The Granada town of Montefrio is mourning the loss of its rather unique, century-long tradition. For more than one hundred years, a ‘portable chapel’ of the patron saint of the municipality Virgin de los Remedios, travels from home to home, spending 2 hours in each house before being passed on to a neighbour. Sadly, during the coronavirus lockdown in March, the Virgin went missing, and locals fear she may be forgotten in a house of someone who passed away from Covid.

Now to local women, Concepción Pérez and Pilar Carralcasar, both aged 75, have launched a Facebook campaign to locate the effigy so that she can once again visit homes in the municipality and offer comfort to those who are unwell.

“We are older and since the pandemic began, we practically did not go out on the streets,” explained Ms Pérez. When all this is over, because it will not be forever, we will visit all these houses one by one to look for our Virgin, but we have started this campaign because we do not know how to find her and we want to help our neighbour.”

The industrious locals added that the chapel “is very old, and for more than a century every night it has slept in a different house, until the pandemic began and we lost track of it.”

