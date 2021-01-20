EUROPE’S Biggest Fish Market In Scotland Resembles A Ghost Town After Brexit says an industry head



The chief executive of Scotland Food and Drink, James Withers, has spoken of how Peterhead fish market in Aberdeenshire, Europe’s biggest fish market, has been turned into what resembles a ghost town since Brexit, and he tweeted photographs showing the fish market, apart from a few crates, lying mostly empty.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Europe’s biggest fish market in Peterhead, like a ghost town. Built to deal with 10,000 boxes/day but with a few hundred. Boats tied up, exporters crippled. No Brexit image of lorry queues, it’s the sight of trade that isn’t moving at all”.

Boris Johnson, speaking of the problems in Scotland, on Monday 18, made a promise to compensate any business that was experiencing difficulties exporting to the EU “through no fault of their own”.

Later the same day, Mr Withers told the PA News Agency, “Even during the height of the pandemic when a lot of markets were restricted there were still thousands of boxes being landed every day at the market, what this shows is Brexit being a sudden shock to the whole system and export supply chain”.

He continued, “We’ve spoken to a number of exporters who are concerned that unless this gets fixed very quickly there could be permanent casualties from what is happening”, saying that about £750m worth of Scottish seafood goes to the EU every year and called for political intervention to sort out the situation.

Mr Withers added, “There are customers in the EU that want these products and can’t get them at the moment. The real risk is that they start going elsewhere for their goods”.

