THE Government has declared eight regions in Spain disaster areas following the damages caused by the snows of Storm Filomena although the quantities they will be claiming have not yet been calculated.

-- Advertisement --



The regions are Asturias, Castilla y Leon, Castilla- La Mancha, Andalucia, Aragon, Madrid, La Rioja and Navarra.

The official designation for these areas is Area Seriously Afffected by a Civil Protection Emergency.

According to national Spanish daily El Confidencial, this measure has been taken urgently and promoted by the Interior Ministry together with the Tax Department, and comes following the request for aid from several regions. The Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, already called the emergency situation “extraordinary and exceptional”.

The aim is to speed up the process so the areas which were worst affected will quickly get financial help. This will include compensation for death or incapacity caused by the weather, as well as for damage to homes, belongings and businesses. People and businesses who provided any kind of assistance to help with the damages caused by the storm will be compensated, as will the local councils. All of this aid is free of taxes.

Madrid alone has requested compensation amounting to €1.39 billion for being a disaster area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eight Spanish regions declared disaster areas following Storm Filomena”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.