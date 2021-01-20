Current restrictions in place throughout Almeria province

THE Central Government has announced that curfew throughout Spain will be remain in place at 10pm.

This comes despite the requests of 15 regions throughout the country to change the curfew from 10pm to 8pm, a decision which, under the current State of Alarm, could not be taken individually by each of the regional governments.

Andalucia was one of those regions and when the President of the Junta de Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, announced new measures last Friday, January 15, he mentioned that the request to set curfew at 8pm had been presented to the central government.

The final decision was announced following a lengthy meeting in Sevilla today, Wednesday, January 20.

Meanwhile, more towns in Almeria province have this week joined the list of places which have exceeded the rate of 500 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the limit set by the Junta de Andalucía for border confinement.

You will only be allowed to leave or enter these places for essential reasons which include caring for a dependant person, health appointments and professional, business or legal obligations.

These restrictions came into effect at 0.00h of yesterday and will last at least 14 days.

The Junta de Andalucia has announced that it will update the lists of affected towns taking into account the infection rates on Mondays (the changes will come into effect at from midnight of Tuesday into Wednesday) and Thursdays (coming into effect from midnight of Friday into Saturday). Therefore, the closure or confinement of more towns is expected tomorrow (Thursday).

The Covid-19 restrictions in Andalucia are as follows:

Border confinement for towns and cities with more than 500 infections per 100,000 people.

Border confinement, house confinement and closure of bars, cafés, restaurants and other non-essential businesses in towns and cities with more than 1,000 infections per 100,000 people.

No travelling into or out of Andalucia without justified reason

No travelling between provinces without justified reason

Curfew 10pm – 6am

Bars, cafés, restaurants and non-essential businesses close at 6pm

Gatherings limited to four people, also at bars, cafés and restaurants

However, the Junta de Andalucia has already announced that on Friday, January 22, another regional meeting will be held and that further restrictions are expected, such as the closure of certain activities.

More than 500 infections per 100,000 people:

Pechina, Benahadux, Nijar, Viator, Huecija, Almeria (city), Huercal de Almeria, Cuevas del Almanzora, Vera, Macael, Fines, Purchena, Garrucha, Armuña de Almanzora, Olula del Rio, Laujar de Andarax and Adra

More than 1,000 infecctions per 100,000 people:

Gádor, Fiñana, Carboneras, Alhama de Almeria, Sorbas, Chirivel, Maria, Velez-Rubio, Albox, Partaloa, Antas, Los Gallardos, Velez-Blanco, Taberno, Oria, Cobdar, Mojacar and Arboleas.

For more information visit: www.mapacovid.es

