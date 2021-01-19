US Officially Claims China is Committing Genocide against Uyghurs

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has formally accused China of committing genocide against the Uyghur minority of Muslims in the country’s Xinjiang region.

Just 24 hours before leaving office, Mike Pompeo officially accused China of perpetrating an “ongoing” act of genocide against the country’s Muslim-minority Uyghur group. The Trump administration had previously hesitated to make the accusation, fearing it would disrupt trade talks, while the Joe Biden team officially declared the persecution of Uighurs a genocide in August.

Pompeo said that China “has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.”

“I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the government narrowly managed to block a proposed amendment to British trade laws that would have seen the country banned from making trade deals with countries engaged in genocide. It was defeated by 319 votes to 308, though attempts are underway to pass the amendment through the House of Lords.

China has long been accused of carrying out horrific human rights abuses against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang Province. Among the alleged crimes are mass internment in dystopian “re-education” camps, forced sterilisation and abortions, torture, and restrictions of movement freedom.

