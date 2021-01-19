PLASTIC surgeon Cesar Noval has been accused by 50 women who claim to have suffered extremely severe physical and psychological effects due to his poor work.

-- Advertisement --



Noval, also a First Division referee, has a clinic in Valencia, and has been accused by women who have posted the results of their “botched” operations in photos on an Instagram account which has more than 3,000 followers.

They claim to have scars which don’t heal and complain of the results after the money they paid for the operations.

Noval has appeared on several TV programmes to defend himself from the accusations, “some of them ended up like little monsters” he said, “but you should have seen what they were like when they arrived and how much we have had to do in each case”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Plastic surgeon faces accusations over ‘horrific’ results”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.