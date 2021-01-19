One Dead and Multiple Injured After Tragic 130 Vehicle Pileup in Japan

ONE Person Has Been Pronounced Dead and Multiple People Have Been Injured After a Tragic Vehicle Pileup in Japan Involving 130 Vehicles

Heavy snowfall continues to cover large areas of northern and north-eastern Japan, creating unfavourable driving conditions, which has resulted in a deadly accident on a Japanese expressway.

The fatal crash took place around midday on Tuesday, January 19 on the Tohoku Expressway near Osaki Miagi prefecture.

Rescue teams are working to free over 200 passengers on a 900-metre stretch of motorway who are said to be stuck in their cars. Expressway operators have said that there is near-zero visibility.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned the cold weather would continue, with strong winds and snowstorms expected. Up to 50 centimetres of snow was forecast for the country’s north by early Wednesday, January 20.

Video footage released on the News 24 NTV Twitter page shows the devasting crash.

This is a developing news story, we will update it when more information becomes available.

