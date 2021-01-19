966,097 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far in Spain

More than 966,097 Covid-19 vaccines given so far in Spain
THERE have been 966,097 coronavirus vaccines given in Spain since December 27, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported today, Tuesday, January 19.

In total, 1,143,300 vaccines have been delivered throughout the different regions of Spain.

To date, 9,341 people have received the two doses of the vaccine.


Of the vaccines, 957,314 are by Pfizer/BioNtech and 8,783 are by Moderna.

The region which has given the highest number of vaccines is Andalucia, with 164,820, followed by Cataluña, with 156,627; while the highest percentages have been in Melilla (107.6 per cent) and Cantabria (104.2 per cent).


The lowest percentage, with just under 58 per cent, has been in the Basque Country.

The aim is to have 70 per cent of the population vaccinated by summer, the Ministry of Health says. However, until the second doses are given, around three weeks after the first people who have received the vaccine will not be considered immune.

                               Total received                  Total administered        Percentage

Andalucia:          216,320                                164,820                                76.2

Valenciana:         94350                                   95260                                   101

Baleares:            17340                                   14658                                   84.5

