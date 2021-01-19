Man in his twenties arrested for rape of 94-year-old woman

GUARDIA CIVIL arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly raped a woman, 94, in her home in Tamarite de Litera, Huesca.

He entered after smashing a window at the home of the victim, who lived alone, at midnight on Saturday, January 16. When the crime was reported by the victim, he had already left.

There was a trail of blood from him breaking the window and biological and physical evidence collected at the scene allowed Guardia Civil to locate the alleged attacker, a young Gambian immigrant who has not been living in the area for not but was known to the police. Until his 18th birthday, he had been in a centre for minors from which he was eventually expelled because of his poor behaviour.

After Guardia Civil reached the scene, the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was nervous and violent.

The crime has shocked the town of just 3,500 inhabitants.

