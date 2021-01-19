Joe Exotic’s Limo Waits Outside His Prison Expecting Pardon From Trump.

-- Advertisement --



Tiger King star Joe Exotic has a limo ready to collect him from prison in case Donald Trump pardons him on his last day in office. According to reports, there is even a hairdresser and make-up artist on standby to make sure he looks his best if his release is secured.

The Tiger King star, 57, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving 22 years behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill his nemesis Carole Baskin and violating wildlife laws.

However, he’s been appealing to outgoing US President Trump to issue a pardon that would allow him to get out of jail without serving the rest of his time behind bars. Pardons are often handed out at the very end of a president’s term, but with Trump’s time in office set to come to an end tomorrow, there’s still no sign of whether he’ll take pity on Joe’s case.

However, that hasn’t stopped Joe’s team from getting excited about what could potentially happen on Trump’s last day in office.

Please check back for an update on this article as there is still time for Trump to issue Joe’s pardon.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Joe Exotic’s Limo Waits Outside His Prison Expecting Pardon From Trump”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.