Fernando Torres Appointed Atlético Madrid B Assistant Manager

FERNANDO TORRES Has Been Appointed Atlético Madrid B Assistant Manager as His ‘Management’ Career Gets Under Way

A little over a year after playing his final game at the age of 35, the former Liverpool striker returned at the end of September to his favourite club, Atlético Madrid, as an assistant to the ‘Cadete A’ youth team.

However, last week the former Atlético striker was integrating into the coaching staff of Nacho Fernández, current manager of the B team – before being made assistant manager ahead of Sunday’s game against Poblense.

The Madrid B team play in the Second Division B where they sit ninth in the table, one place from the bottom, so the team will be hoping the Spanish World Cup winner can inspire them to move up the league.

Players have been left astounded by Torres’ training sessions while he has also shown he can still mix it with the youngsters by taking part in drills with the squad.

“He is constantly correcting and supervising young people,” writes the Madrid daily.

“El Niño” watched on in his first match since joining Atlético Madrid B as Assistant Manager as his side drew 1-1 against Poblense.

