THE CEOE Gives Go-Ahead to the Extension of the ERTE Until End of May Following a Unanimous Decision

The Executive Committee of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organisations (CEOE) met this morning (January 19) and have unanimously approved the document that will be carried out by the ERTE on May 31 as offered by the Government.

The CEOE has also supported the request of ATA, the main association of self-employed, to provide protection and help to entrepreneurs who are being affected by capacity and activity limitations by administrative order.

“The governing bodies of CEOE have unanimously decided to approve the document on the extension of temporary employment regulation files (ERTEs) until next May 31,” says the statement, which will maintain in very similar terms the current regulation, in force until January 31.

Also reported by the CEOE in a statement, the same meeting also saw the appointment of Jorge Marichal, president of the CEHAT hotel association, as the new president of the CEOE Tourism Council, and José Luis Yzuel, president of Hospitality of Spain and member of the Board of Directors of Cepyme, as the new vice president of the CEOE Tourism Council.

“These changes, together with the appointment of Inmaculada Benito as CEOE’s new Director of Tourism, Culture and Sports, reinforce the defense of business interests and the dialogue between companies with the Administration in these areas,” read the CEOE statement.

