Carrefour’s purchase of Supersol supermarket chain costs 338 jobs

FRENCH multinational Carrefour’s acquisition of supermarket chain Supersol has been given the go-ahead by the National Market and Competition Commission, but will cost 338 people their jobs.

According to union Comisiones Obreras, the aim of the new owners is to apply a Labour Force Adjustment Plan for financial and organisational reasons. The aim is to avoid redundancies and make savings which will improve accounts and competitiveness of the company.

A meeting is due to be held at the end of this week to plan the strategy which the workers’ representatives will use to negotiate their conditions.

The chain employs almost 4,000 people in Spain, and those affected are 252 office workers, 50 from a warehouse in Puerto Real and some of the employees of CashDiplo.

Lithuanian company Maxima, agreed to sell its businesses to Carrefour in August for €78 million. Supersol has almost 170 supermarkets, most of them in Andalucia, as well as wholesalers CashDiplo, with 23 stores.

