The Health Secretary said he was alerted by the NHS app last night and will be self-isolating until Sunday.

Matt Hancock is self-isolating after being alerted by the Covid-19 Test and Trace app.

The Health Secretary said he was alerted by the app last night and will be staying indoors until Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



In a tweet announcing the news, he added: “We all have a part to play in getting this virus under control.” In a video accompanying the tweet, he said: “This self-isolation is perhaps the most important part of all the social distancing. I know from the app that I’ve been in close contact with someone who’s tested positive, and this is how we break the chains of transmission.”

Mr Hancock tested positive for Coronavirus in March, in the same week as Prime Minister Boris Johnson- he said at the time that his symptoms were mild

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Matt Hancock Self-Isolating After Being Alerted by NHS Test and Trace App ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.