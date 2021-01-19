Acid attacker used decoys to attempt to carry out escape plan

JOSE ARCADIO D.N, aka El Melillero, remanded in prison without bail yesterday, January 18, for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend and her friend with acid in Cartama, Malaga, last Tuesday, January 12, is believed to have had an escape plan.

In one of the searches carried out during the investigation, the Guardia Civil reportedly found €50,000 in cash.

Local Spanish daily Diario Sur reports that the Guardia Civil are now investigating where the money came from but they believe that he was going to use it to leave the country.

There are also suspicions, that despite initial reports, El Melillero was not riding either of the motorbikes which were chased on the night of his arrest, one of which crashed with an unmarked Guardia Civil vehicle, and that he was hidden in the abandoned dovecote on the property where he was arrested the whole time. This is based on the fact that several mobile phones and remains of food were found there.

The Guardia Civil believe that the plan was, once the officers were involved in chasing the decoys, he would have left in one of the three cars found nearby, and fled abroad.

The money was found on the property of one of the people under investigation for aiding and abetting the suspect.

The Andalucia Higher Court of Justice has confirmed that Jose Arcadio D.N. has now entered Alhaurin de la Torre prison without bail and charged with two counts of attempted manslaughter.

Six other people have been arrested. One has been released because of their delicate state of health, although they will be required to appear in court, and one has not yet been summoned, while the other four also appeared in court in Fuengirola this week. Around 200 people were waiting outside to see the suspect, including friends of his who cheered for him, causing among other onlookers who had to be controlled by the Guardia Civil.

He refused to testify, and said only that he had not done anything to his ex-girlfriend Sandra and her friend, Cristina, and that he had no relationship with the other detainees.

He and two others were remanded in prison, although one can avoid being behind bars by paying €9,000 bail. The only woman arrested in the case was released on probation.

The suspect’s brother was also released without charges.

The case will now be handed over to the Gender Violence Court in Malaga.

It was reported in national Spanish daily El Español, that El Melillero is the son of a Legionnaire born in Senegal and a Moroccan woman with Spanish nationality, and that he has been involved in crime since the age of 12, as were his siblings.

He left Melilla when he was 16 years old, and had already been arrested so many time that he was taken into the care of the authorities. He was at a centre for minors in Almeria until he turned 18 and was released.

