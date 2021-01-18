US Capitol on Emergency Lockdown as Smoke Rises Behind Building

US Capitol Building on Emergency Lockdown, With No-One Allowed In or Out – as Smoke Rises From Behind the Building

Smoke has been filmed rising behind the U.S. Capitol building and an emergency announcement is said to be playing at the Capitol grounds during what was meant to be the Presidential inauguration rehearsal – which had to be abandoned.

According to reports, Capitol Hill staffers were sent a message saying: “The West Front of the Capitol has just been evacuated. We’ve been moved, staff were sent this notice: All buildings within the Capitol Complex: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover. USCP”

This latest twist in the Capitol chaos comes two days before Joe Biden is inaugurated as US president – and 12 days removed from the charge on the Capital on January 6.

According to reports, the DC Fire Department responded to an outside fire nearby which may have accounted for the smoke – a fire in which thankfully no-one was injured.

This is a developing news story, we will have more information for you as it comes in.

