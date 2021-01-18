A TOWN in Palencia is looking for a family with children to repopulate and already has 500 applicants from both Spain and abroad.

-- Advertisement --



The town, Tabanera de Cerrato, is offering a newly refurbished 85m2 house and a grocery store below to manage.

They currently only have 142 inhabitants and have launched the offer for a family looking for a new opportunity in the hope of repopulating the town.

The Mayor, Luz Iscar, and her husband, Councillor, Carlos Paillet, have said that they did not expect the offer to raise so much interest.

They have received calls and messages from all over Spain, but also from Holland, Germany, France, Uruguay and Argentina amongst other countries.

Work on the house, which is being carried out through the Junta de Castilla y Leon, and on the store, which is being built with the support of the Palencia Provincial Government, will not be finished until May, but the town is looking for an enterprising family who will be provided with a business. This will in turn provide a service for local people.

The response has also made them aware of the fact that there are many people who are desperate and need help.

It is important that the couple have children, because this means that there could be a school provided for the town.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Town offering house and business to family in hope of repopulation”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.