THE General Department of Public Health is analysing whether three deaths in the same family in Melilla from Covid-19 are the result of an outbreak at a baptism party in December.

-- Advertisement --



The deceased are a man and both his parents, while a fourth infected member of the family, his uncle, has recovered.

The first to die were the parents, both in their eighties, and then their son, who was 55.

The baptism gathered a large number of people.

Of the four deaths registered in Melilla in January, three of them were in the same family.

This is twice the number of deaths which were registered in the Spanish enclave in North Africa between March and July.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 49 people have died with coronavirus in Melilla. However, there are currently more than 600 people infected of a population of 85,000. Twelve people are currently in the regional hospital, four of them in Intensive Care.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Three members of the same family die with Covid-19 in Melilla”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.