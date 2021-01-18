‘Smart History’ project launch with beacons of fascinating facts

A ‘Smart History’ project has been launched in Velez-Malaga which will see beacons of information installed around the town.

THE aim is to bring “the historical and cultural heritage closer to the public through new technologies by installing beacon devices at monuments and in cultural spaces”.

There are 21 points in the town where, through the mobile phone, will offer information of interest about the spaces and monuments.

The beacons will be kept up-to-date and will be offered in different languages.

ultural spaces and monuments that are part of the ‘Smart History’ project are: Arco Mihrab, Palacio del Marqués de Beniel, Convent of San Francisco, Casa Cervantes, Plaza de Las Carmelitas, Church of San Juan, El Pósito, Murallas and Puerta Real de La Villa, statue of Juan Breva, María Zambrano Foundation, Felipe II Fountain, Camarín de la Piedad, La Fortaleza, Santa María Church, Vélez-Málaga Museum (MUVEL), El Carmen Theater, Las Convent Claras, Francisco Hernández Contemporary Art Center (CAC), Cruz del Cordero and María Zambrano Park.

The project was unveiled by Councillor for Culture, Cynthia García, and the representative of creator Poetopia, Antonio Zamparelli (pictured).

