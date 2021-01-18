Six Weeks of Home Schooling

Steve Chalke of oasis academy which runs 48 schools across Britain says they will stay closed till easter or beyond.

The mood amongst the academies is that teachers do not feel safe working in schools and this comes after prime minister Boris johnson in dramatic fashion ordered schools to close til February half terms.

Education bosses in the know claim it was never a certain date and February represented merely a starting point for reassessment.

Steve Chalke told the sun teachers will feel safer when they can take the kids outside more, and the weather improves.

Importantly though it was suggested, it only took 48 hours to close a school but much much longer to get it back up and running to its previous level.

Schools in covid hotspots particularly will struggle to open before March its believed.

