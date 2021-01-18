Phil Neville Steps Down as Head Coach of the England Women’s Team

Phil Neville Steps Down as Head Coach of England’s Women Team After Rumours He is Set to Take Over at David Beckham’s American Soccer Club Inter Miami

Phil Neville leaves the England role with immediate effect with an interim coach to be announced shortly – who will take over until Sarina Wiegman arrives after the Olympics.

Wiegman, named the FIFA women’s coach of the year in December for her work with the Netherlands, was appointed last August to lead England at the EURO and through the qualification programme for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

In a tweet from the Lionesses Twitter account, the move was confirmed: “Thank you for everything!

“Phil Neville is to step down as head coach of the Lionesses with immediate effect,” the statement read.

A statement released by the former Manchester United player read: “It has been an honour to manage England and I have enjoyed three of the best years of my career with the FA and the Lionesses.

“The players who wear the England shirt are some of the most talented and dedicated athletes I have ever had the privilege to work with. They have challenged me and improved me as a coach and I am very grateful to them for the fantastic memories we have shared,” he said.

