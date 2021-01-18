Man wanted for the deaths of eight people arrested in Sevilla

NATIONAL POLICE in Sevilla have arrested a man wanted in relation with the deaths of at least eight Libyan immigrants in Italy.

There was a European arrest warrant for the Senegalese man, 27, who was found squatting in a house in Avenida Nuestra Señora de la Oliva in Sevilla and identified after the National Police evicted him on January 13 along with other people in the building.

He appeared in front of a National Court judge via videoconference and as immediately remanded in prison pending his extradition to Italy.

He had allegedly been at the helm of a pneumatic boat travelling from Libya to Italy on which at least eight illegal immigrants lost their lives following an accident. He is also charged with aiding illegal immigration.

