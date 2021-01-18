JERZY Brzęczek Has Been Sacked as the Coach of Poland in an announcement made by the Polish Football Association on Monday, January 18.

The 49-year-old Brzęczek led the national team from July 2018, when he replaced Adam Nawałka following an unsuccessful performance in the World Championship in Russia.

A statement read: “The Polish Football Association informs that on January 18, 2021, the coach Jerzy Brzęczek ceased to act as the coach of the Polish national team. – I would like to thank coach Brzęczek for his work with our national team so far” – said the president of the Polish Football Association, Zbigniew Boniek.

In a bizarre statement, the vice-president of the Polish Football Association, Cezary Kulesza, admitted that he found out about Brzęczek’s dismissal from the Internet.

In a professional career which spanned nearly 20 years and brought 42 caps with the Poland national team, Brzęczek played for clubs in Poland, Austria and Israel.

Brzęczek faced heavy pressure after a humiliating defeat to Slovenia and a home draw to Austria in the country’s UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, however, he managed to get Poland back on track with two final wins over Latvia and North Macedonia, as Poland eventually qualified for the competition.

