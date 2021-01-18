Disneyland Paris Delays Its Reopening.

Disneyland Paris has pushed back its reopening date to April 2. The theme park had been due to reopen on February 13, and said the current plan would go ahead “if conditions permit”. Bookings can still be taken but from April 2 onwards now.

The official Disneyland Paris account (above) on Twitter posted: “Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will no reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned.

“If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward. Given the current context our plans continue to evolve, but please know that we will make every effort to share with you any updates as soon as it is possible.”

France has suffered more than 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, among the highest national tolls worldwide, and has begun a mass vaccination programme in an effort to ease lockdowns and revive the economy. On Sunday, the health ministry reported that France had vaccinated more than 422,000 people since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 26.

