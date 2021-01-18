Council to create ‘bank’ of skilled workers to deal with clean-up operations

Nerja Council plans to create a ‘bank’ of skilled tractor drivers, machine operators and labourers to deal with clean-up operations.

THE proposal, which is intended to cover the temporary needs of labour personnel in municipal services, particularly in the wake of storms etc, has been approved by the Local Government Boards.

Councillors for Human Resources and Beaches, Ángela Díaz and Maricarmen López, welcomed the move and are inviting applications from interested parties in the town.

The vacancies will be published in the Official Gazette of the Province of Malaga within the next few days, and applications must be submitted within 10 working days.

