HAVING received literally hundreds of complaints from residents, the Mayor of Mijas has sent a formal letter to electricity company Endesa bemoaning the recent series of power cuts.

In it, he points out that Council is very concerned, especially during this cold weather, about the continuous breakdowns that are affecting thousands of Mijas homes, as a result of the breakdown of the substation that supplies much of the town and the neighbouring municipality of Fuengirola.

-- Advertisement --



Explaining the reason for the letter, Councillor for Energy Efficiency, José Carlos Martín made it clear that it was not the fault of the Council that this was happening as the responsibility rested with the suppliers but the Council did not consider it acceptable that numerous minor break downs and some lasting up to 12 hours should continue to occur.

He added that it was infuriating that long loss of power also meant that food could be ruined and power surges could easily cause damage to electrical appliances.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Council sends letter of complaint to Endesa following power cuts”.