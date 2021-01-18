Bavaria Forces Passengers To Wear Medical-Grade Masks on Public Transport.

In COVID-19 times, masks are mandatory in many places. Now Bavaria is tightening its regulations – a simple cloth mask is no longer sufficient, it must now be the more expensive and certified FFP2 mask.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, most countries in the world have introduced mandatory masks in public spaces, on local transport and in stores. In Germany, too, everyone must wear some sort of mask when shopping, entering public buildings and offices, riding trains, buses or cabs.

Still, infection figures continue to rise despite tighter lockdown measures. This has likely been triggered by mutated virus variants. Therefore, Bavaria is now the first German state to go one step further – the state government has decided that a simple mask is no longer enough. In the future, it must be a so-called FFP2 mask – the equivalent to a KN95, N95 or P2 mask in other parts of the world.

The purpose of wearing such a face mask is not to protect those wearing the mask from infection. It is the other way around – everyone else is protected from the germs the person wearing the mask may have. Because infected people can infect others even before the onset of symptoms, virtually everyone is considered a potential virus carrier.

The logic behind the mask requirement is, therefore: if everyone complies, the overall risk of infection in society will fall. Cloth masks should be changed frequently and washed in hot water to prevent viruses from surviving.

