ATHLETIC BILBAO Beat Barcelona To Win Spanish Super Cup after extra time



Athletic Bilbao have won the Spanish Super Cup 2021, beating Barcelona 3-2, after the match had gone to extra time, in the La Cartuja stadium in Sevilla.

-- Advertisement --



Barcelona struck first through Antoine Griezmann after 40 minutes, but just one minute later, Óscar de Marcos struck for Bilbao, to level the match at the break.

Griezmann was the goalscorer again in the 76th minute, meeting Jordi Alba’s perfect crossed ball and into the net for 2-1 to Barcelona, and it seemed like being Barca’s trophy until Asier Villalibre met a wonderful cross and slid the ball into the goal to send the final into extra-time.

The match-winner for Athletic was Iñaki Williams, hitting the ball past Ter Stegen, who could do nothing about it, with the match becoming more tense as the minutes ticked away, as a frustrated Lionel Messi took out Villalibre from behind in the 119th minute to receive a red card for the first time in his career.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Athletic Bilbao Beat Barcelona To Win Spanish Super Cup”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.