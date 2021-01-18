Alhambra in Granada Most Visited Andalusian Monument in 2020

THE Alhambra in Granada was the most visited Andalusian monument in 2020, with nearly 800,000 visitors till November 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic the Granada cultural highlights of the Alhambra and the Generalife saw 761,809 visitors during 2020 until November. This is despite the limitations on the number of visitors and the two closures.

As the Winter Plan aims to promote historic sights to locals, so hopefully the Alhambra will be seen by many residents in the coming months, all following COVID restrictions of course. The second most visited Andalucian monument was La Sinagoga de Cordoba and the third most visited, the Alcazaba de Almeria.

