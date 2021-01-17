Titanic Actress Kate Winslet Says She Felt Bullied After The Films Release

Titanic Actress Kate Winslet Says She Felt Bullied By The Media After The Famous Films Release

-- Advertisement --



The film that turned her into a world star, the actress reveals that after the release of the box office hit things became particularly difficult for her.

The 45-year-old actress recalled the tough period following the release of Titanic, a film directed in 1997 by James Cameron, which saw her starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, during an appearance on the WTF Podcast by Marc Maron – actor of the GLOW series.

Winslet said: “Right after the release of Titanic, I went into self-protection mode. From day one the media have been obsessed with my physique, I was heavily criticised and the British press were quite rude to me”.

The British actress revealed she felt: “Bullied, if I’m being honest. I remember thinking, ‘This is all awful, I hope it passes.’ Eventually, it passed, but it made me realise that, if that was how it feels to be famous, I wasn’t ready to be famous at all.”



After such a popular film and at the centre of the media headlines, Kate Winslet preferred to act in smaller, independent film projects: “I was still learning to act, I didn’t feel ready to accept major Hollywood jobs. I didn’t want to make mistakes and screw it up, I wanted to build a lasting career. I tried to do small things, to better understand the ins and outs of the industry and preserve a certain degree of privacy and dignity”.