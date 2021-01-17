Titanic Actress Kate Winslet Says She Felt Bullied After The Films Release

Titanic Actress Kate Winslet Says She Felt Bullied By The Media After The Famous Films Release
The film that turned her into a world star, the actress reveals that after the release of the box office hit things became particularly difficult for her.
The 45-year-old actress recalled the tough period following the release of Titanic, a film directed in 1997 by James Cameron, which saw her starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, during an appearance on the WTF Podcast by Marc Maron – actor of the GLOW series.
Winslet said: “Right after the release of Titanic, I went into self-protection mode. From day one the media have been obsessed with my physique, I was heavily criticised and the British press were quite rude to me”.
The British actress revealed she felt: “Bullied, if I’m being honest. I remember thinking, ‘This is all awful, I hope it passes.’ Eventually, it passed, but it made me realise that, if that was how it feels to be famous, I wasn’t ready to be famous at all.”
After such a popular film and at the centre of the media headlines, Kate Winslet preferred to act in smaller, independent film projects: “I was still learning to act, I didn’t feel ready to accept major Hollywood jobs. I didn’t want to make mistakes and screw it up, I wanted to build a lasting career. I tried to do small things, to better understand the ins and outs of the industry and preserve a certain degree of privacy and dignity”.
Later, when she had her first daughter at the age of 25, the attention from the press towards her diminished, she began to pay less and less attention to the media, also considering that she had other things to do.
