Over 40 Infected in a Torrevieja Nursing Home Despite Vaccinations

Over 40 People Have Been Infected in a Torrevieja Nursing Home Despite Receiving Their COVID Vaccinations.

The “Mar Bella” Residence for the Elderly has not registered a positive COVID case since the beginning of the pandemic, however, on January 17, forty of the forty-two residents and several medical assistants and even the centre’s director have reportedly tested positive for the virus.

According to the director, it is unknown how the contagion could have occurred since isolation and security measures have always been taken, both among residents and staff, with visitors to the establishment following strict Covid regulations set out by the Generalitat.

It appears that the nursing home recently received its first dose of COVID vaccinations on January 4, however, it has not stopped the centre from registering its first outbreak.

It has been reported that most are asymptomatic and have been treated by personnel from the Health Centre assigned to the Torrevieja Health Area and of the 40 affected, five had to be hospitalised – the rest are said to be following isolation protocols.

Speaking to the Torrevieja Objective, the management wanted to issue a message of “tranquillity and safety” to the relatives of its residents and convey to them that “the nursing home is in contact with the authorities to eradicate any symptoms of covid and its nature in our community.”