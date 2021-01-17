LIVERPOOL and Manchester United Battle to a Bore Draw in Title Race Clash at Anfield on Sunday, January 17.

-- Advertisement --



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain top of the Premier League table after an uneventful 0-0 draw against the champions.

Alisson proved the hero for the home side denying Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba from close range as the Manchester club stretch their winless league run against the Reds to five matches for the first time since 2002.

In what was Jurgen Klopp’s 200th league game in charge, Liverpool, sporting a makeshift centre-back pairing of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, controlled possession but offered little in the way of attacking threat, although De Gea did tip a fierce shot from Thiago Alcantara wide and Firmino was denied a clear goal-scoring chance from United captain Harry Maguire.

The result means that Manchester United stay three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table while the Anfield side sit in third a point behind Leicester.

The two clubs meet again in the FA Cup next Sunday.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool and Manchester United Battle to a Draw in Title Race Clash”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.