GERMANY, France and UK ‘Strongly Urge’ Iran To Halt Uranium Metal Production in violation of the Nuclear Treaty of 2015



The governments of Germany, France and the UK have all made it very clear that they are concerned by Iran’s latest announcement, which is in violation of the 2015 Nuclear Treaty, which bans “The production or acquisition of metals of plutonium or uranium or their alloys”.

Iran reportedly told the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday, January 13, that it is only producing the uranium metal to be used to fuel its nuclear reactors, but Western governments issued a statement yesterday (Saturday 16), in response to Iran’s claims.

The statement read, “Iran has no credible civilian use for uranium metal. The production of uranium metal has potentially grave military implications. Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), Iran committed to not engaging in the production of uranium metal or conducting research and development on uranium metallurgy for 15 years”.

It continued, “We strongly urge Iran to halt this activity, and return to compliance with its JCPoA commitments without further delay if it is serious about preserving the deal”.

Iran, in response, told the Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation (OIEA) that it had not “Presented information about the design of the uranium metal plant”, to them, and that it would be done when “the necessary preparations have been made and within the time limits imposed by law”, adding they hoped the IAEA would not cause “Further misunderstandings in the future, by refraining from mentioning unnecessary details in its reports”.

