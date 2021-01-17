BRITTANY Ferries steams ahead with new route due to Brexit pressure

A new weekly crossing between Cherbourg and Rosslare will begin on Monday, January 18, a full two months ahead of the projected start date in order to “support the freight sector and to meet the needs of an industry battling Brexit,” according to Brittany Ferries. The fastest ship in the fleet, Cap Finistere, currently spends most of the week sailing between Rosslare and Bilbao, but it will now add the new route from Rosslare at 8pm every Monday.

In a statement, Brittany Ferries said:

“Irish and French hauliers have traditionally relied on the UK-land bridge when transporting goods to and from mainland Europe,” the ferry company said.

“However, since the beginning of the year, more companies have sought an alternative to the additional administration, new formalities, greater costs and potential delays that come from carrying goods through the UK,” it said.

General manager of Rosslare Europort Glenn Carr said they were pleased with the “swift response to the needs of the Irish industry in commencing this year’s Rosslare to Cherbourg services two months earlier than planned”.

