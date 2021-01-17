Arsenal: Mesut Ozil Travels to Turkey to Seal Fenerbahce Move

-- Advertisement --



Following news that the Gunners agreed to cancel the German midfielder’s £350,000-a-week contract in north London, which was due to expire in June 2021 – the 32-year-old has apparently said his goodbyes to staff and players at Arsenal – bringing to an end his seven-and-a-half-year stay in north London – as he heads to Turkey to complete his free transfer to Fenerbahce.

Last week, the former Real Madrid star, who made 184 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring 33 goals and providing 54 assists, said on his Twitter account that Fenerbahce was his favourite club as a child.

“I grew up as a Fenerbahce fan when I was a kid in Germany,” Ozil tweeted last week.

“Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country of Turkey.”

Ozil has chosen the jersey number at Fenerbahce. He is claimed to have chosen the number 67 at the Turkish club based on a code he uploaded on Twitter.

Despite not releasing a formal statement, Ozil updated his Twitter profile picture and has spoken to Turkish channel NTV ahead of his move.

“I am very excited and happy,” he said. “I am a Fenerbahce fan. As a Fenerbahce fan, god made it possible to wear that jersey. I will do my best.

“Tonight I will come to Istanbul with my family. The flight time is not clear. I’ll be there tonight.”

Fenerbahce also confirmed the move was in progress, saying: “Negotiations have started on the transfer of professional football player Mesut Ozil.”

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for what was then a club-record fee of £42 million and won four FA Cups during his time at the club – he was also named the club’s player of the season in 2015-16.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arsenal: Mesut Ozil Travels to Turkey to Seal Fenerbahce Move”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.