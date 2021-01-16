Met Office Issues Yellow Warning For Large Parts Of The UK.

Large parts of the UK have been issued with yellow warnings for snow and ice that stretch from Lincolnshire into Scotland. Forecasters have warned that parts of eastern England could see up to 10cm of snow on Saturday causing potential “significant disruption”.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow across East Anglia, which is in place from 5 am, while large parts of the UK, including Scotland, northern England, the East Midlands and the South East, are covered by yellow warnings.

Temperatures overnight on Friday are expected to get as low as minus 6C in Yorkshire and minus 3C in East Anglia, but will hover around freezing during the day in areas where snow settled, the Met Office said. Places such as Newcastle and Norwich may drop to minus 1C overnight, with fog patches in some places.

Chief Meteorologist, Steven Ramsdale, said: “A milder air mass will move eastwards across the UK early tomorrow. But when this warmer, more moist air encounters the cold air situated over eastern parts of the UK snow is likely to fall. Whilst the high ground in the north is likely to see the largest accumulations some snow is likely to fall to low levels at times. In fact, parts of eastern England and East Anglia look most at risk of seeing 1-3 cm with 5-10 cm possible in places.

“The milder air will eventually win out with the initial snow gradually turning to rain. This may also bring some flooding issues following recent wet weather and with snow then melting – through the snow looks to be the greater hazard.”

