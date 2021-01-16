Storm Filomena’s aftermath

ALMERIA’S provincial council, the Diputacion, was still working last week to reopen three roads suffering the after-effects of Storm Filomena.

When the storm struck, teams of operatives working on the Diputacion’s Winter Roads Plan immediately focused on spreading salt and clearing ice and snow from the province’s mountain roads.

More than 20 severely affected roads were soon usable but despite the Diputacion’s efforts, the three mountain passes of Escullar, Las Menas and Alta de Velefique remained closed on safety grounds a week later, although Calar Alto and Collado Ramal were passable with obligatory chains.

Drivers were nevertheless warned to take extreme care on all mountain roads owing to possible ice as a result of still-low temperatures.

Oscar Liria, provincial councillor for Public Works, thanked the Almeria population for acting so responsibly and reducing their journeys in the most affected areas.

There was also praise for the teams who worked day and night to get the roads open – and safe – to use.

Nevertheless, the operation was ongoing should there be a change for the worse in the weather, said Liria, who added that the Diputacion’s heavy machinery continued to assist town halls to clear streets in the municipalities that had suffered most from the snowstorms.

