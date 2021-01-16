A MAN, 36, was arrested in Paradas, Sevilla, following a 50-kilometre chase.

-- Advertisement --



He had 25 prior arrests, including some for gender violence and attempted manslaughter with a firearm, and was wanted for shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s car with a shotgun in Puente Genil.

Local Police from Sevilla spotted a car being driven in an irregular manner, breaching laws, and when they went to stop the driver, he rammed them and sped away.

A chase then took place from Sevilla city, which took them 47 kilometres along the A-92 towards Malaga at speeds of more than 180 km/h, endangering other people. The driver swerved off the road on the exit to Paradas.

The Guardia Civil had joined the chase and between them they were able to intercept the vehicle in an olive grove and the driver was arrested along with the other passengers, a man, 26 and two teenagers.

Several people were nearly run over as the driver sped through the streets of Paradas.

The detainee and the vehicle were taken into the custody of Sevilla Local Police and he was charged with two crimes against road safety for dangerous driving and driving without a license. The police then discovered that he was wanted by the Guardia Civil and he was handed over to them while the other three people were released.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man arrested after chase was wanted for shooting at his girlfriend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.