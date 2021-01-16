MALAGA Holy Week Processions Officially Suspended By Bishop Jesús Catalá



Jesús Catalá, the bishop of the diocese of Malaga has signed an official decree to suspend the usual elaborate processions that take place during the Holy Week in Malaga city.

He ordered the suspension of “All acts of external worship and all celebrations in which use of public roads is made. Instead, each local priest, in collaboration with the brotherhoods affected, will organise the most appropriate prayer or celebration according to the pandemic guidelines”.

Elías Bendodo, a spokesman for the Junta de Andalucía also said today (Friday), “All the acts that are planned for the next Holy Week must be adapted to the health protocol in force at that time. It will not be the Holy Week of two years ago but neither was last year when there was nothing”.

The processions are normally a huge attraction for residents and tourists alike, but with the current social-distancing restrictions, the gathering of such crowds of people in one place would not only be dangerous, but it would also be a logistical nightmare for the authorities to police it correctly.

