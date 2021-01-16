Is our municipality closed ? The Facts

Much confusion surrounds the perimeter restrictions here in the province of Malaga so here are a few pointers.

The all-important figure is the incident rate, and this describes the saturation of people in an area of 100,000 people.

So a 500 incident or infection rate means 500 people in 100.000 have a positive infection revealed by a test—obviously the higher the figure, the higher the saturation of those 100.000 people.

Malaga is claiming if you have a rate above 500 in 100.000 inhabitants you are at a bigger risk so the municipality will close its perimeters till the rate lowers.

Your municipality’s town halls have information on official figures for the incident rate and in the list in this article.

For instance, coin recorded an incident rate of 1079 per 100.000 in the last 14 days this municipality is closed for at least 20 days to bring these numbers down, Marbella, however, has a rate of 485 which is close but not quite 500 per 100.000 people, so it keeps its municipal borders open.

This article includes a recent list of municipalities with more than 500 cases, and they are therefore closed and restricted.

