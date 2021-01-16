Facebook Blocks Users Posting New Events Happening Close to US Capitol Throughout Inauguration Day.

Facebook has announced it will not allow people to create events that take place “in close proximity” to the White House, the US Capitol building, or any state capitol buildings through Inauguration Day. The move builds upon Facebook’s previously announced Inauguration Day preparations aiming to prevent the platform from being used to organize a violent event like the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.

Facebook is also doing a “secondary review” of all inauguration-related events and will remove those that violate the platform’s rules. The company is also continuing a policy that blocks pages and accounts based outside the US from creating events located in the US. That policy was first put in place for the US presidential election.

Although Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said she believes the riots were “were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate,” the company is still stepping up enforcement of its policies and working to remove potentially dangerous content ahead of Inauguration Day.

Facebook will apparently also be putting new restrictions in place for U.S. users who repeatedly break the company’s rules, including barring those accounts from live streaming videos, events and group pages.

Those precautions fall short of what some of Facebook’s critics have called for, but they’re still notable measures for a company that only began taking dangerous conspiracies and armed groups seriously in the last year.

