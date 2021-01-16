China Destroys Almost 5,000 Boxes of Covid Tainted Ice Cream.

Coronavirus has been detected on samples of ice cream in north China, prompting authorities to seize thousands of potentially contaminated products. People thought to have come into contact with the batches, produced by Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company, are now being traced by authorities in the northern Tianjin municipality. -- Advertisement --



All of Tianjin Daqiaodao’s products have also been sealed and contained after the company sent three samples to the municipal centre for disease control this week – and all tested positive for Covid. Epidemiological investigations conducted so far indicate the company produced the batch of ice cream using raw materials, including milk powder imported from New Zealand and whey powder imported from Ukraine.

Shoppers who picked up one of the 450g boxes, which uses milk powder from Ukraine and whey from New Zealand, were urged by health officials to record their movements so potential infections could be tracked down and isolated. All of the 1,662 company employees have been ordered into self-isolation and underwent testing yesterday.

Dr Stephen Griffin, a virologist based at the University of Leeds, said the incident should not generate “panic” and that it was “probably a one-off” which “has likely come from a person”. “We probably don’t need to panic that every bit of ice cream is suddenly going to be contaminated with coronavirus,” he said.



