Ángel Cabrera, the 51-year-old Argentinian golf legend, has, according to media reports in the country, been arrested in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, and is awaiting extradition back to Argentina, where he is wanted in connection with a number of crimes between 2016 and 2020.

Cabrera, nicknamed ‘El Pato’, which is Spanish for ‘The Duck’, had apparently been on Interpol’s ‘Red Notice’ list’, which means a suspect has a worldwide warrant out for their arrest, and whilst Brazilian police reported an unnamed man had been arrested, it was local media outlets who confirmed it was really the champion golfer in custody.

It has not been confirmed when he will be extradited, but it is known he is wanted on charges of intimidation, theft, assault, and disrespect to the authorities.

Mr Cabrera had been a fugitive since August when he failed to turn up at a hearing to answer charges brought by Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner, who had accused him of punching her in the face in 2016, along with two other women who had brought charges against him, his wife, Silvia Rivadero, and Silvia Rivadero his former partner.

