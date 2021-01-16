ASYLUM girl sees brother die at sea

Some of the most heart-wrenching stories are from asylum seekers looking for a better life but none so tragic as this.

The twelve (12) year old girl from the sub Sahara with two boys eight (8) and nine (9) years old were at sea heading for the shores of freedom and a better life when her little brother started to wane and get weaker and fall asleep.

Her transport a makeshift rib was rescued by the Guadamar Talia a maritime rescue tug used mainly to rescuing migrants such as these.

Over 20 women and children on a boat packed with 34 people, amongst them children as young as 6.

This little girl saw her brother slowly get weaker and eventually die next to her, and then she said she watched the adults in the boat throw the body into the sea.

The red cross listened to the girl and didn’t want to reveal all of her harrowing story to the press.

The twelve-year-old girl is getting better after her ordeal and is being cared for at Las Palmas hospital. Some of the boat occupants were treated at the scene for shock, and some had to be sedated after having panic attacks.

The waves of people continue to arrive in the canary islands for refuge and a better life, but so many will not make it risking everything they have, including their lives.

